Jackson Center BOE approves annual FFA trip

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Board of Education approved the annual FFA trip to the National FFA Convention during its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 17.

This year, the national convention is in Indianapolis, Indiana, from Oct. 24 through Oct. 26.

The board entered into executive session, lasting approximately two minutes, to discuss the employment of public employees.

The board then approved pupil activity contracts for Julie Klopfenstein, as the girls’ junior high basketball volunteer coach, and Scott Doseck, as the girls’ junior high basketball eighth grade coach.

Principals Jeff Reese and Ginger Heuker discussed recent state grade card results, in which Jackson Center had mixed, but overall strong results.

Reese and Heuker were especially pleased with an A in “Value Added.” These scores generally measure the yearly growth of students.