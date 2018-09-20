FL Council approves enterprise zone

FORT LORAMIE — Members of the Fort Loramie Village Council voted during their regular meeting, Sept. 10, to create an enterprise zone allowing a 50 percent tax abatement for Custom Foam Products Inc.

The firm has planned a 47,500-square-foot addition and the abatement applies to taxes on the addition only.

To facilitate the construction, the village will move a waste water detention basin in the industrial park. Council voted to purchase property at 403 S. Main St. from Jeff and Michele Albers. That’s where the detention basin will go. The purchase price is $20,000.

Also part of the package was the passage of a resolution purchasing two industrial park lots now owned by Custom Foam Products, which the firm no longer has use for.

“That allows us to sell them again,” Village Administrator Tony Schmitmeyer told the Sidney Daily News, Thursday, Sept. 20. The purchase price is $96,675.

In other business, the council:

• Gave first reading to an ordinance that would adopt general park rules for all Fort Loramie parks.

• Tabled a resolution that would have approved a contract with Utility Service Co. for the firm to provide water tower maintenance. Schmitmeyer said village employees currently handle maintenance. The council tabled the measure in order to review rate proposals.

• Set Trick or Treat for Oct. 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

• Discussed a decrease in electric aggregation rates by AGE. As of April 2020, rates will decrease from .0529 to .0488.

• Learned from the Finance Committee that total receipts for the year are down $99,809.08 — 11 percent — from this time last year. Schmitmeyer said the decrease has not affected village operations.

• Learned from the Parks Committee that sidewalk diamonds along state Route 66 will be resealed this year and may be replaced or cut out next year.

• Discussed the possiblity of a walking path from town to Lake Loramie. Mayor Randy Ahlers will check with lake personnel to ascertain interest in such a project.

• Moved into executive session to discuss employee wages. No action was taken following the session.

