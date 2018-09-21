Houston BOE approves student trips

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Board of Education approved two student trips during its regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 17.

The board approved the trip to the FCCLA Leadership Camp, from Oct. 8 through 9, 2018, in Marengo, and the FFA National Convention, from Oct. 24 through 26, 2018, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Providing the transportation of students to Piqua Catholic and Troy Christian Schools was deemed as impractical and the board authorized payment to the parents of these students in the amount of $600. This is in accordance with Revised Code of the Ohio Department of Education.

A donation to the Chester McKinney Memorial Fund was accepted in the amount of $155.

The board accepted fuel bids from Schafer Oil Co., for the period from September 2018 to August 2019.

Dan Barker was approved for employment as varsity baseball coach for the 2018-2019 school year at a rate of $3,550.03.

The 2018-2019 Hardin-Houston Elementary and Houston High School goals were approved by the board.

Houston High School Building Goals are, to continue to refine Wildcat Time to support the needs of all learners to improve their classroom performance; continue to work to provide the safest atmosphere for students and staff to maintain a healthy school environment; and collaboration between teachers to ensure the success of students within the areas of HouSTEM, math/English skills, and CATS.

Hardin-Houston Elementary Building Goals include, to successfully utilize unit plans, align assessments to specific learning targets, and develop standards-based grade cards at all grade levels by May 10, 2019; and encourage an atmosphere of caring, empathy, and helpfulness by publicly recognizing students and staff for acts of kindness.

The board also approved a set of goals for the school district as a whole for the 2018-2019 year, including, to achieve the highest ratings on the state report card; optimize all building systems and fulfill the 5-year strategic plan; provide a safe and secure atmosphere for students, staff and community members of the school district; continue progress toward completion of the campus; and maintain fiscal responsibility and continue to monitor the fiscal position of the district.

The Career Tech Education options were approved, for eighth grade students only, therefore waiving grade seven for the 2018-2019 school year.

The board approved three days’ unpaid suspension of duties for Charles Reid, citing insubordination, effective Sept. 18 through 20, 2018, as a result of 2.5 days, without pay, unauthorized leave of absence.

The early graduation of students Aubree Dulin, Clarissa Kiehl, and Lexi Royse was approved pending successful completion of all state and school district requirements.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at 7 p.m., in the Media Center.