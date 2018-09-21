OSU releases graduate and dean’s lists

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University has issued the list of students who earned degrees at commencement exercises on Aug. 5, 2018..

Local students named to the graduation list include, Kenneth A. Harford, of Degraff, Bachelor of Arts degree; Caitlin M. Lane, of Botkins, Bachelor of Arts; Richard B. March, of Jackson Center, Associate of Arts; Alex T. Meyer, of Jackson Center, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; and Athen L. Cutlip, of Sidney, Associate of Arts.

OSU also released its summer semester dean’s list. Local student Jocelyn E. Counts, of Botkins, was named to this list.

Criteria for qualifying for the dean’s list varies by college. It is usually based on the GPA for that specific term and the number of credit hours taken. Many colleges require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.