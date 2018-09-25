Cutest baby contest opens

MINSTER — New Bremen Right to Life will host the 27th annual cutest baby contest during the Minster Oktoberfest, Oct. 5-7.

The deadline to register children is 3 p.m., Oct. 5. The contest is open to children under 3.

To register, send an unframed photo, no larger than 8 inches by 10 inches, to Minster-New Bremen Right to Life, c/o Amy Hilgefort, 121 S. Hanoer St., Minster, OH 45865. On the back of the photo, write the name of the child, the name of the child’s parents, their phone number and address. Photos will be returned.