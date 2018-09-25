Hayner Center to host art show

TORY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, will display the Western Ohio Watercolor Society’s 2018 Juried Members’ Exhibition from Oct. 5 through Nov. 25.

Numerous techniques are represented in the 60 to 70 works of art that are featured in this annual event. All paintings included in the show utilize transparent watercolor or other aqueous media. However, the subject matter being displayed ranges from abstract to photo realistic.

The opening reception, which takes place Oct. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m., is an opportunity to meet talented local artists. Awards will be announced at 3 p.m. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

This year’s award-winning juror is nationally recognized artist Christopher Leeper. He authored and illustrated the book, “Realism in Watermedia.” Leeper’s work has also been published in The Artist’s Magazine, Plein Air magazine, Watercolor Magic and Ohio Magazine. He serves on the board of trustees of the Ohio Plein Air Society and is past president of the Ohio Watercolor Society.

The Western Ohio Watercolor Society was founded in 1974 for the purpose of furthering interest in and adding stature to the use of watercolor as a fine art medium.

For information, call 937-339-0457.