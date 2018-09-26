New Bremen to host sixth annual Artisan Showcase

NEW BREMEN — The sixth annual Artisan Showcase and Marketplace in New Bremen will take place Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Marketplace will highlight items for sale from over 25 artisans who create jewelry, ceramics, contemporary art, reclaimed furniture, wood, fine soaps, and more. The Artisan Showcase will take place simultaneously with the New Bremen Pumpkinfest.

The sixth annual Artisan Showcase will once again feature a wine garden, student art display, kid’s activities and social painting.

The Student Art Show, which is by invitation only to the local high schools, will take place on Saturday. The showcase’s vendors will vote on the art and award a high school student with “Best in Show.”

The Social Painting event will be held again this year and signs ups are ongoing. Walk-up sessions with Artist Chris Panza will begin at 9 a.m. and includes a glass of wine (for those 21 and older) and a choice between two different fall scenes to paint.

To keep up to date with the social painting events, visit the Artisan Showcase Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/ArtisanShowcase/.

Taking place at the Crown Pavilion, along the banks of the Miami and Erie Canal in New Bremen, Pumpkinfest is a family-friendly event that features activities that will delight all visitors while offering beverages (pumpkin ale), food (pumpkin brats), a variety of children’s activities, and more.

The New Bremen Pumpkinfest is known nationwide. In 2010, organizers baked a 20-foot in diameter pumpkin pie that is featured in the Guinness Book of World Records. Additionally, in 2011, the Weather Channel filmed the event and aired it on national television.

To obtain a full listing of the Artisan Showcase events, visit the New Bremen Artisan Showcase on Facebook.