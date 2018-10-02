Senior Center to host blood drive

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will host a community blood drive Wednesday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 304 S. West Ave.

Everyone who registers to donate can choose from Community Blood Center’s fall colors of t-shirts from earlier campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC is expanding the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at select community blood drives. Platelets are blood cells that help control bleeding. Plasma is the fluid component that helps maintain blood pressure. Both are vital to the treatment of cancer, organ transplant, burn, and trauma patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B-positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 461-3220.