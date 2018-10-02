Fair Board previews electrical project

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board reviewed a preliminary drawing of the layout of the fairground’s new electrical project during the board’s meeting on Sept. 19.

The project will focus on adding electricity poles, as well as providing maintenance to older ones.

President Jeremy Reese said a new power pole will be put directly behind the secretary’s office, allowing campers who parked on the west end of the middle lot to more conveniently plug into the secretary’s office.

About 36 new electricity sites will be put back along the grandstand fence with 30-amp plugs, equaling out to six to eight per camper pedestal. These electrical outlets will be connected to overhead power lines.

“There was considerable discussion about going underground with lines, but with the many tents that go up, we figured it would be easier to keep it above ground,” Reese said.

Reese added that an electrical company will be hired to survey the ground’s existing poles.

“There’s 117 poles on the fairgrounds, roughly,” he said. “They will come out and do an inspection on each one and prioritize our list so we know exactly which ones need to be taken care of.”

Additional maintenance on the grounds will include the removal of a dying tree and stump.

The board discussed the possibility of having Kiwanis lunches for organizations during the fair, which would involve inviting business leaders during fair week, providing lunch, along with a 15 to 20 minute presentation from the junior and senior fair boards.

“This would be to showcase what we’re doing here and the positive impact we’re having on youth,” Reese said.

Citizen Scott Barr attended the meeting during the public participation segment to share his thoughts on the issue of smoking on fairgrounds.

Barr appeared as a resident of Shelby County and as a parent, noting he was not on official business as a representative of the Shelby County United Way.

“Think about all of the youth programming that we offer, especially through 4-H, and the type of environment we are creating when we allow contractors, vendors, or the general public to smoke on property,” he said.

According to Barr, the Shelby County smoking rate is 17.8 percent.

“That means 82 percent of your population in Shelby County does not smoke,” he said. “The state average is worse than that, at 22 percent smoking. If you think of family events that you want to take your kids to, how many of them — whether it be zoos or amusement parks — allow smoking?

Barr said benefits to a smoke-free fair include a more family-friendly atmosphere, health benefits due to lack of secondhand smoke, less risk of accidental fire, and less of a burden on law enforcement and fair staff to find and stop underage tobacco use during the fair.

In other business, the board discussed the following:

• Fair dates and funds request for 2019

• The 2019 Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention

• Speed office window replacement

• Possible relocation of ducks, geese, and turkeys

• 2019 Fair entertainment consideration

• 2019 Fair lunch pass possibilities

By Aimee Hancock ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.

