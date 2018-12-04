Sounds of Season concert in Piqua

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council will present a free holiday concert, “Sounds of the Season,” Saturday, Dec. 8, after the Downtown Holiday Parade.

Music will start at approximately 3:15 p.m., in the St. James Episcopal Church, 200 High St., Piqua. The concert will feature John Simon, a guitarist and vocalist from Dayton; Matt Dietz, a guitarist and vocalist from Sidney; Audrey Jacomet, vocalist; Jimmy Felts, guitarist; and Quintessential Winds, a woodwind quintet from the area.

Following the concert St. James Episcopal Church will be hosting a cookies and punch reception.