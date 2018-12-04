Fund opens December drive

MINSTER — The Minster Community Fund has opened its 2018 fundraising drive.

In early December, the Minster Community Fund will be mailing a brochure and letter to residents, requesting financial support. This is the only fundraising drive the Minster Community Fund has during the year.

The Minster Community Fund was established in 1994 to promote and support charitable endeavors benefiting citizens of the Minster School District. The intent is to emphasize community improvements in Civic Projects, Recreation, Conservation and Environment, Education and Youth, Health and Social Services, and Arts and Humanity.

The Minster Community Fund is a nonprofit organization, which means that donations to the fund are tax-deductible. Gifts in the form of cash, securities or property are accepted by the fund. Income generated from these gifts is distributed through grants made based on requests from within the Minster district boundaries.

For information, visit www.minstercommunityfund.com or the Facebook page. Annual Fund Drive donations can be made at the website or be mailed to Minster Community Fund, P.O. Box 190, Minster, OH 45865.