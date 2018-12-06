Holscher passes bar

COLUMBUS — Zachary M. Holscher, formerly of Minster, passed the Ohio bar exam and was admitted to the practice of law, Nov. 13, in a ceremony in the Ohio Theatre in Columbus.

Holscher served as a law clerk in the Ohio attorney general’s office since September, where he underwent rigorous training while awaiting his bar results. He was promoted to assistant attorney general and will work in the criminal justice section of the attorney general’s office.