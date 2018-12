Shrine to raffle diamond ring

MARIA STEIN— The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics is hosting a diamond ring raffle, in which all proceeds will benefit the operational costs of the shrine.

The ring was donated by an anonymous supporter and is valued at $750, based on a certified appraisal by Jones Jeweler in Celina.

“It’s not uncommon for someone to remember the shrine in their will” said Diana Russell, fund development director for the shrine. “Traditionally, this comes in the form of a monetary donation, but occasionally we receive valuable items, such as jewelry. As a nonprofit, we are grateful for all the different forms of the support we receive. An item like this not only allows us to raise funds for the day-to-day operations of the shrine, but a lucky winner will also get to add a new piece of jewelry to their collection.”

The shrine is selling the tickets for $20. They can be purchased through the website at mariasteinshrine.org under “Support the Ministry” or in the Pilgrim Gift Shop, where the ring is on display.

“Because this is a fundraiser, we are hoping to sell 150 tickets and will hold the raffle when that goal is met” added Russell.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Relic Chapel is home to the second largest collection of relics of the saints in the United States.

The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein. For information, call 419-925-4532.