Village connection

OSGOOD — The Osgood American Legion will be serving barbecue chicken dinners on Sunday, Dec. 16. Serving will be starting at 11 a.m. until sold out.

• The Masses for St. Louis and St. Nickolas for Christmas are Dec. 24, St. Louis, North Star, 3 p.m., and at St. Nickolas, Osgood, on Dec. 24, 5 p.m. On Christmas day, the Masses are 8:30 a.m., St. Nickolas, Osgood, and at St. Louis, North Star, 10:30 a.m.

• Solemnity of Mary Mass schedule is Dec. 31 Vigil Mass 4:30 p.m. at St. Nickolas, Osgood, and at St. Louis, North Star, on Jan. 1 will be 9 a.m.