Greer resigns from K’ville Council

KETTLERSVILLE — The Kettlersville Village Council met, Nov. 6.

The main topics discussed were the resignation of council member Vickey Greer, village resident concerns about property lines and the closure of the K-Ville Grill.

Council member Vickey Greer submitted her resignation, effective with the November meeting. A search is on for a replacement. Mayor Eric Kaminsky will appoint someone to fill the unexpired portion of her term, which ends at the end of the year.

A village resident brought concerns about property lines along South Street. Kaminsky had met with Shelby County Engineer Bob Geuy on the matter, and Geuy advised Kaminsky and the council as to what steps council will need to take to address the issue. Those were to be discussed and action taken at the December meeting.

The K-Ville Grille is now for sale through Weingandt Real Estate from Minster. The asking price on Weingandt’s website is $265,000.

The next meeting of the council has been set for Jan. 1, 2019.

By Christopher Bulfinch For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.