Anna Council approves ordinances

ANNA — The first December meeting of the Anna Village Council was primarily spent reading and/or approving various ordinances and resolutions.

These included a reading to make revisions to human resource personnel policies, an adjustment to Anna’s credit card policy, an agreement with the Ohio attorney general for the collection of delinquent income taxes and to cancel the next meeting, scheduled for Dec. 25.

The council has approved a bid for the construction of utilities under and across I-75 in the following year. Out of those who placed a bid, the village of Anna has chosen Dave Nagel Excavating LLC, and will be authorizing the village administrator or mayor to enter into a contract for the construction, which will be taking place due to the annexation agreement between the village and Anna Truck Stop LLC. Dave Nagel Excavating LLC is operated out of Sidney. It has an A+ rating and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau as of May of this year.

In other business, the council reported that the village has been breaking ground on Rover’s Run, a dog park and the newest addition to Anna’s public park. The fencing, which arrived recently, will soon be installed, as the area has just been dug and prepped by village employees.

The representative for the splash pad, another addition to the Anna Park, has suggested running a gas line to the pad in order the heat the water. In the earliest drafts of the splash pad, there were no plans to have heated water, but the gas line is now under consideration. The payment for the gas line will be fulfilled by the Civic Association if they choose to make this addition to the plans.

By Jessica Witer For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

