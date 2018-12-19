Houston Community Assn needs trustees

HOUSTON — It was announced during the Dec. 5 meeting of the Houston Community Association that there is a need for at least four additional trustees of the association.

Several trustees resigned recently due to personal reasons, so the remaining five trustees need some help. Anyone interested in becoming a trustee should attend the next association meeting, Jan. 2, at 7 p.m. in the community center building.

For information, call Phil Cozad.

The association’s next Friday night pizza night is Jan. 4.

The annual dinner meeting will be Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to anyone living in the Hardin-Houston area. Attendees should take a covered dish to share and table service.

Those who wish to join the association can pay dues at the annual dinner. The cost for a family is $10 a year. Members can rent the building at a reduced rate.

To rent the building, call 937-638-6238.