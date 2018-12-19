Jackson Center king, queen to be named Friday

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center High School will host its annual homecoming ceremony on Friday, Dec. 21.

The dance, sponsored by the JCHS Student Council, will be held in the cafetorium on Saturday, Dec. 22, from 8 to 11 p.m., for JCHS students in grades nine through 12.

The theme for this year’s event is “A Starry Night.”

The homecoming crowning ceremony will take place Friday before the boys’ junior varsity game against Anna High School. The Tiger Marching Band, under the direction of Randy Johnson, will perform at 5:45 p.m. After their performance, the candidates for king and queen, as well as the rest of the court, will be introduced.

The candidates for queen are Riley Jackson, daughter of Anthony and Stephanie Jackson; Raquel Kessler, daughter of Dean and Christina Kessler; and Katelyn Sosby, daughter of Dwaine and Tina Sosby.

The candidates for king are Joseph Irwin, son of Brandie and Robert Irwin; Trent Platfoot, son of April and Jason Platfoot; and George Younker, son of Janice Hunley and George Younker.

The freshman attendants are Gwendolyn Prenger, daughter of John and Sue Prenger, and Micah Russell, son of Beverly and Ralph Russell.

The sophomore attendants are Katie Clark, daughter of Jeff and LaCresha Clark, and Jacob Vetter, son of Karen and Greg Vetter.

The junior attendants are Lexi Schmiesing, daughter of Andy and Kelly Schmiesing, and Austin Allenbaugh, son of Alicia Allenbaugh.

Kindergarten crown bearers are Hudson Clinehens, son of Brittany and Mark Clinehens, and Reagan Lotz, daughter of Braden and McKenzie Lotz.

The 2018 royalty, Connor Pipke and Coltin Rose, will crown the king and queen.