FINDLAY — Rheanna Kies and Ethan Hockaday, both of Sidney, recently performed in a fall concert with the University of Findlay Orchestra.

Conducted by Dr. Soojin Lee, the orchestra presented selections from the 1961 musical, “West Side Story,” and two movements from Gustav Holst’s, “St. Paul’s Suite for String Orchestra.”

Other musical arrangements included, “The Bells of Christmas,” and “I Wonder as I Wander.”