Hospital accepts donations

Linda Haines, Joint Township District Hospital Foundation executive director, from right to left, Area Energy & Electric Bear, mom Heather Sutter and daughter Emma Sutter, of Fort Recovery, and Luke Schlater, of Area Energy and Electric.
Courtesy photo
Representatives Gordon Buchler, left to right, Luke Schlater, Mandy Steinke, Area Bear and Linda Haines, executive director of the JTD Hospital Foundation.
Courtesy photo
Steve Schulte, Second National Bank, and Linda Haines, JTD Hospital Foundation executive director.
Courtesy photo
ST. MARYS — Area Energy and Electric employee representatives recently delivered teddy bears to be given to pediatric patients at Joint Township Hospital over the holiday season.
These employee representatives raise fund throughout the year and then to donate to local charitable organizations.
These soft stuffed bears will bring comfort to the young patients at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.
Second National Bank in Celina recently donated toward the purchase of a new 3D mammography tomosynthesis unit for the Women’s Imaging Center at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.
This new 3D mammography unit will improve the comfort of the mammography experience, provide for earlier detection of breast cancer and increase each woman’s chance of survival.
Pictured:
Linda Haines, Joint Township District Hospital Foundation executive director, from right to left, Area Energy & Electric Bear, mom Heather Sutter and daughter Emma Sutter, of Fort Recovery, and Luke Schlater, of Area Energy and Electric.
Representatives Gordon Buchler, left to right, Luke Schlater, Mandy Steinke, Area Bear and Linda Haines, executive director of the JTD Hospital Foundation.
Steve Schulte, Second National Bank, and Linda Haines, JTD Hospital Foundation executive director.