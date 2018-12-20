Hospital accepts donations

ST. MARYS — Area Energy and Electric employee representatives recently delivered teddy bears to be given to pediatric patients at Joint Township Hospital over the holiday season.

These employee representatives raise fund throughout the year and then to donate to local charitable organizations.

These soft stuffed bears will bring comfort to the young patients at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

Second National Bank in Celina recently donated toward the purchase of a new 3D mammography tomosynthesis unit for the Women’s Imaging Center at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

This new 3D mammography unit will improve the comfort of the mammography experience, provide for earlier detection of breast cancer and increase each woman’s chance of survival.

Pictured: