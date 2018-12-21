January: Blood Donor Awareness Month

DAYTON — Community Blood Center will begin the New Year by joining blood donation advocates across the state in the first celebration of January as Ohio “Blood Donor Awareness Month.”

Supporters hope this new legislation will raise awareness about the necessity of blood donations, encourage more people to donate, including a new generation of young donors, and honor all donors for helping save the lives of fellow Ohioans.

Rep. Stephen Huffman, R-Tipp City, chairman of the House Health Committee, an emergency room physician, and a life-long blood donor, introduced House Bill 252 in the summer of 2017. He guided it through unanimous approval in both the House and Senate and to the desk of Gov. John Kasich who signed it into law on Feb. 8, 2018.

On Nov. 6, 2018, Huffman won election to Ohio’s 5th Senate District.

“My mom and dad gave blood,” Huffman said. “When I was a resident I saw how important it was to give. I donated directly for my son Will when he was born 12 weeks premature. I appreciate what blood donors and blood centers do for my patients and others. I was happy to be able to donate for my son, and to all others in need of blood.”

The act states, “The month of January is designated as ‘Blood Donor Awareness Month’ to increase public awareness of the need for blood donations, to encourage the public to give blood, and to recognize the lifesaving contributions of blood and platelet donors.”

Huffman chose January for Ohio “Blood Donor Awareness Month” to coincide with January National Blood Donor Month, a tradition that began in 1970 to raise awareness that blood is often in short supply during the winter months.

“It is my sincere hope that it will make a difference, that it will inspire our citizens to act, and it will most importantly save lives every day across our great state,” he said.

“We have a growing need to get the young people involved. To teach them that it’s easy to start giving blood as part of service to others.”