OSGOOD — The next recycling Drive will be held on Saturday, Jan. 5. Hours are 9 until 11 a.m. Items taken are paper, slick paper and cardboard. Items should be placed in paper bags, tied up or in cardboard boxes. In case of cancellation the notice will be on the radio on WCSM or their website. You can always call Jude at 419-582-2554 for any questions or concerns

By Jude Grieshop For the Sidney Daily News