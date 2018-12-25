Fairlawn show a sweet sensation

SIDNEY — Students in kindergarten and first grade — and their teachers — at Fairlawn Local Schools performed “The Great Big Holiday Bake Off” for parents, friends and fellow students recently.

The musical featured songs in a variety of styles, from salsa to 1950s pop to rock and roll. It was directed by music teacher Sonya Phillips.

Children portrayed gingerbread cookies, sugar cookies, hot chocolate and candy canes.

Teachers who had roles were Mindy Cox, Beth Butler, Karen Ike and Renee Mumaw.