Anna Endowment Fund now accepting applications

ANNA — The Village of Anna Endowment Fund is accepting applications for grants. Eligible applicants must be charitable, educational, or benevolent organizations whose activities are conducted within the Village of Anna.

The fund was established in December 1995 as a result of a $250,000 donation by the Honda of America Anna Engine Plant. This money has been invested for the purpose of generating income which will be utilized to benefit Village residents.

Since its inception, the fund has distributed over $200,000 in grant monies for various projects within the village.

A distribution committee comprised of five residents representing various organizations in the village to manage the fund and distribute income generated by the fund. The current members of the distribution committee are Rodney Naseman, Jessica Rickert, Andy Ziegenbusch, Tina Cathcart, and Richard Eshleman.

The fund is a non-profit, charitable organization which has been established as a component fund of the Troy Foundation. The purpose of the fund is to enhance the quality of life of Village of Anna residents through education, charity, and benevolence, and to lessen the burdens of government.

Grant-making policy and specific grant decisions are made by the distribution committee at the beginning of each calendar year. The size and number of grant awards are directly related to the amount of income available each year, the applications received, and at the discretion of the distribution committee.

Grants are awarded on the basis of the project’s ability to present a unique and unduplicated opportunity for the village, to support established organizations for special purposes, and to generate matching funds.

Grant requests should be submitted in writing upon an application form, which is available from the distribution committee. Each application received will be reviewed carefully. The distribution committee may request more detailed information from an applicant and arrange a meeting, if necessary.

Personal presentation of grant requests by applicants generally will not be accommodated due to time constraints.

Organizations interested in applying for a grant should contact Jessica Rickert at annarescuetreasurer@yahoo.com, any member of the distribution committee or The Village of Anna Town Hall.

The deadline for submitting applications is Feb. 22, 2019. The distribution committee can assist you in determining eligibility for grants and clarification on the application process.

Persons interested in making donations to the principal of the fund are encouraged to do so by contacting the distribution committee at P.O. Box 522, Anna, 45302.

The fund is a 501(c)(3) organization, enabling all donations to be tax deductible.