Heart Ball names chairman

DAYTON — Dr. Vijai S. Tivakaran, an invasive cardiologist with Kettering Health Network, has been announced as the chairman of the American Heart Association Heart Ball, to be March 23, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Sinclair Community College Ponitz Center in Dayton.

The event, themed “Touchdowns for Heart,” will feature appearances by NFL players, gourmet food, live entertainment, live and silent auctions and special guests. More than 400 people are expected to attend this 24th annual event.

Tivakaran came to Dayton in 2006 and completed his cardiology fellowship with Kettering Health Network at Grandview Hospital. A Pennsylvania native, he holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from The Pennsylvania State University, and he received his medical degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at North Shore University Hospital in New York. After completing his fellowship at Grandview, he has worked as an invasive cardiologist for the Kettering Physician Network. He has served as president of the Miami Valley Division of the American Heart Association board of directors since 2017.

“I am excited to chair the annual Heart Ball event here in Dayton,” Tivakaran said. “I encourage everyone to join me in support of an organization that not only works every day to fight heart disease and stroke but is also a passionate force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With one third of our population affected by heart disease, health and wellbeing should be a priority. The AHA raises funds vital to continuing medical research that saves lives.”

The signature sponsor of the 2019 Heart Ball is Kettering Physician Network. For tickets or more information, log on to daytonheartball.heart.org or call 937-401-4866.