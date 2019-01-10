UVCC Board of Education appoints officers

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education held an election of officers during its regular monthly meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 8.

The board elected members Bill Ankney as president, Joyce Reives as vice president, and Eric Ditmer as legislative liaison.

Superintendent Nancy Luce reviewed proposed revisions of policies and regulations, including purchasing and credit card policies.

One purchasing policy revision is due to recent changes in regulations governing the use of credit cards by school districts. Under the revision, if a district chooses to issue credit cards to staff, and the cards are not immediately collected after use, a compliance officer must be appointed by the board to oversee usage.

Luce noted the compliance officer cannot be the treasurer. The role of the CO would be to review the number of cards, to whom they are issued, expiration dates, and credit limits every six months.

Proposal of a purchasing procedure regulation replacement was discussed. The new regulation would provide more specific details regarding the requisition process, information to be provided, and specific guidelines for the use of federal dollars when making purchases.

Revision of a credit card policy was also discussed, and would include language, definitions, and restrictions for “blanket” and “super blanket” purchase orders, along with specifications.

Board members were recognized with a certificate from the Ohio School Boards Association. Luce thanked them for their support and involvement.

Operations Director Pat Gibson gave an update on the auctioning of the latest project house, located at 8950 Looney Road, Piqua, built by UVCC.

Gibson said two open houses are scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 19, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The auction will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m.

In other news, the board:

• Approved an alternate budget resolution for fiscal year 2019

• Approved the updated temporary appropriations resolutions and certificate of estimated resources

• Approved the Aspire Grant for the adult Aspire program, in the amount of $10,500, to update technology at the Adult Technology Center

• Approved the Ohio School Safety Training Grant

• Approved a $1,000 donation to UVCC FFA, by Farm Credit Mid America, to be used for landscape management students to compete in the National Association of Landscape Professional National Collegiate Landscape Competition

• Approved the donation of two large boxes of wire, by Area Energy and Electric, to be used by the Electrical Trades SkillsUSA program

• Approved the donation of a large skid of plastic wireway, by Electro Controls, to be used by the Electrical Trades SkillsUSA program

• Approved the donation of materials for the construction of a cattle chute with hoof trimming fixtures and caster wheels, by Danone North America, to be used by the veterinary science program

• Approved the donation of obsolete parts from refrigeration units, donated by Norcold Inc., to be used by the welding program

• Approved the donation of 20 pairs of steel toe work boots, from Perrigo Nutritionals LLC, to be used by UVCC Student Assistance Program

• Approved out-of-state travel for student Heidi McRill to travel with SkillsUSA Ohio to Washington, D.C., from Jan. 20 through 25, 2019, to attend the SkillsUSA ROTI training. Cost of attendance will not exceed $500

• Approved the 2019 membership in the Ohio School Boards Association and the Ohio School Board Legal Assistance Fund

• Approved employment of Dave Collins as logistics instructor at the Piqua High School satellite, prorated to 170 minutes per day beginning Jan. 7, 2019, at the amount of $39,798 for the 2018-2019 school year

• Approved employment of certificated substitute Larry Griffis as a math and science substitute on an as-needed basis for the 2018-2019 school year

• Approved intermittent/hourly employment, effective Jan. 9 through June 30, 2019, of Marie Shaneyfelt as adult customized training instructor, at $30 per hour; and Virginia Wenning as adult nursing instructor and adult clinical nursing instructor, at $25 and $30 per hour, respectively

• Approved the retirement of Thomas (Jeff) Lange, certified substitute, effective Sept. 21, 2018

• Approved salary modifications, effective Jan. 1, 2019, for Megan Geise, career tech instructor in exercise science, from $68,963 to $69,563; David Heintz, academic instructor in mathematics, from $52,832 to $53,813; and Rebecca Kleinhenz, career tech instructor at the Troy High School satellite, from $77,886 to $78,486

• Approved a salary modification, effective beginning the 2018-2019 school year, for Sara Plozay, career tech instructor in cosmetology, from $62,528 to $71,045

• Approved contract modifications for Dave Collins, paraprofessional in HVAC-R and academic instructor in science, effective Jan. 7, 2019

A special board meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 28, at 5 p.m., in the Adams Board Room to review district finances.

