Sidney Alive to host prom dress consignment

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive will host a prom dress consignment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, in the lower level meeting area of Amos Memorial Public Library.

Fitting rooms will be available, and Paparazzi Jewelry by Kelli will be showcasing their beautiful and affordable options. Hair by Alli will also be demonstrating up-dos and makeup. Those who shop will be entered into a drawing to receive a certificate for a free up-do and makeup, including lashes.

The fee to consign is $7 for a dress, and $2 for shoes. Consigners may price their items as they see fit, and the Sidney Alive staff will tag and display the dress.

Those wishing to consign their dresses and/or shoes are encouraged to visit the Sidney Alive office during business hours — Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — to fill out the form and pay the associated fees.

Donations of shoes and dresses are also welcome. All proceeds will be used to continue to support Sidney Alive’s mission and the events and activities it hosts in downtown Sidney.

For more information, call 937-658-6945, or email, office@sidneyalive.org.