New Bremen staff gets raise

NEW BREMEN — Employees will get a pay increase, and the new sledding hill may get an official name following the New Bremen Village council meeting Monday night, Jan. 14.

Employees will receive two, lump-sum payments as their 3 percent 2019 cost of living adjustment, rather than an increase in employee’s weekly wages. The village will pay out the lump sums in March and September. Mayor Jeff Pape said that this means two, $2,000 payments for full-time employees and two, $1,000 payments for part-time people.

Council member Bob Parker started a conversation that resulted in council’s having a first reading of a resolution to name the new village sledding hill White Mountain. Parker said the feedback he heard from residents using the hill was very positive. Pape credited the village council members for making the sledding hill a reality.

Don Kuck was re-elected as council president for 2019. In other organizational action, the committee chairmen remained in their 2018 positions. They are Jim Kronenberger as Safety chairman, Jacob Larger as Finance chairman, Brent Richter as Police chairman, Bob Parker as Utilities chairman, Dennis Burnell as Streets chairman and Don Kuck as Recreation chairman.

In regards to the recent snow storm, Village Administrator Chris Dicke reminded residents that it is helpful to street crews if the residents move their cars to the other side of the street once one side is cleared, that it was important to keep street drains cleared and that residents should not place snow in the street.

Dicke also said, with the new year, residents will see the 10 percent water rate increase on their bills. In 2020, it is planned to reduce the rate increase to 3 percent. The income is earmarked for improvements to the water treatment plant.

In other action, the council approved third readings of the following:

• A resolution to accept a bid for water treatment salt from Artesian Water of Pioneer, Ohio. The cost would be $130 per ton.

• A 3-year, 10 percent tax abatement to Safeway Packaging.

• Conditional use by Redbird Armory of properties at 314 E. Plum and 28 S. Herman.

A second reading was approved to prohibit parking on a portion of Plum Street near the Crown Equipment driveway. This action would ease entry into the Crown facility by semi-trucks.

Pape also said fines, fees and forfeitures totaled $1,450 last month.

Tabled until his fee is established was a third reading to have Thomas Guillozet serve as magistrate in 2019.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

