FCCLA groups host homecoming for students with disabilities

JACKSON CENTER — On Friday, Jan. 11, the Jackson Center/Upper Valley Career Center FCCLA hosted a homecoming dance and crowning for students of the Anna, Botkins, and Jackson Center Multiple Handicapped Units.

The event was put on through the collaborative efforts of many, including the Jackson Center schools culinary classes, which prepared the meal with the help of a donation of meat from Curly’s Meat in Jackson Center; Jenny’s Designs in Botkins, who provided flowers for all attendees; and Village Salon in Anna, who styled the hair of all the girls for the occasion.

Jackson Center choir students provided DJ services for the dance and the decorations were donated from the Jackson Center Student Council.

The dance was complete with the crowning of the homecoming king, Seth Underwood, from the Botkins unit, and queen, Mikayla Hoaglin, of the Jackson Center unit.

The dance was one of many events sponsored this year through an FCCLA service project called TGIF (Tigers Growing in Friendship), a program that has members of the chapter and student body matched up with a buddy from the multiple handicapped classrooms at Jackson Center.

Monthly activities have been held since the start of the school year, with the homecoming being the major event for the year.

The project co-chairs are Morgan Kipker, Carleigh Ross, and Kieran Yarkosky. Their chapter advisor is Vicki Kipker.