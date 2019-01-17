Spring semester off to a strong start at Lake Campus

CELINA — The spring semester for Wright State University – Lake Campus started out strong on Monday, Jan. 14, with record-setting enrollment.

On the first day, enrollment was 1,459 students, which is a 12.75 percent increase from spring semester last year and the highest enrollment ever for a spring semester at the Lake Campus. This compares to 1,148 students registered for the first day in Spring of 2016; 1,272 Spring 2017; and 1,294 Spring 2018.

The top three programs students are enrolled in at the Lake Campus this semester are Mechanical Engineering, Nursing and Early Childhood Education. The Lake Campus offers a variety of associate and bachelor’s degrees with many options to complete coursework online, in-person or in the evening. Other popular bachelor’s degrees offered by the campus include business, graphic design, agriculture and crime and justice studies.

In the fall of 2015, the Lake Campus began offering courses for the BSN in Nursing, and at the end of this spring semester, the first cohort of nursing students will be graduating with this degree. Currently, there are over 120 students at the Lake Campus majoring in nursing. The soon-to-be graduates have completed all coursework at the Lake Campus and clinicals were held at a variety of locations within a 30-mile radius of campus.

The campus is also looking forward to the continued progress of the Extension Building Project of Andrews Hall. The $2.8 million project includes a new Library & Technology Center, science education classroom, science research lab and a nursing simulation lab. The project is slated to be complete in the Fall of 2019.

For more information or to visit the Lake Campus, please go to lake.wright.edu or call 419-586-0300.