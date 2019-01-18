Baked spaghetti dinner planned

FORT LORAMIE — St. Michael Knights of St. John will host its second annual baked smokehouse spaghetti dinner, Jan. 27 in the Fort Loramie Elementary School cafeteria from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., with carry-outs available.

Meals will include a generous portion of baked smokehouse spaghetti along with side salad and garlic bread. Coffee, water and lemonade will also be provided.

Donations will be accepted to benefit the Knights of St. John Commandery No. 300. The commandery supports several local charities throughout the year, including CYO basketball, community blood drives and St. Vincent De Paul.