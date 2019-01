LIMA — Rhodes State College released its dean’s list for the 2018 fall semester.

Local students who appear on the list include, Chloe Spence, of Anna, Hannah Barga, of Minster, Holly Boyd, of Sidney, Alyssa Withrow, of Sidney, Tracy DeLoye, of Fort Loramie, Allison Jenkins, of Fort Loramie, and Alicia George, of Russia.