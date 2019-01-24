Local students awarded endowed scholarships

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay were awarded endowed scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Local students include Madison Allison, of Maplewood, awarded from the Lucinda V. Peters Scholarship Endowment Fund (Eastern Regional Conference COG); Sara Bornhorst, of Fort Loramie, awarded from the Catherine Achord Spanish Scholarship Endowment Fund, Dudley Laser and Mary Marks Lea Scholarship Endowment Fund, Thomas, Kelly ‘03, and Kirstie ‘13 Ernst Family Scholarship Endowment Fund, Ronald C. Cable ‘64 Instrumental Music Scholarship Endowment Fund, College of Education AYA/MA/MC Scholarship Endowment Fund, and Dr. Jean C. Nye Spanish Scholarship Endowment Fund; Regan DeMotte, of Sidney, awarded from the Ritz Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund; and Whitney King, of Anna, awarded from the Dr. Marian R. Bartch ‘49 Scholarship Endowment Fund, John W. and Hester Powell Grimm Education Scholarship Endowment Fund, and Maurice and Reva (Staley ‘36) Terry Scholarship Endowment Fund.