Reese wins Jackson Center spelling bee

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Schools annual spelling bee was held on Jan. 18, 2019.

Eighty-one students in grades fourth through eighth participated. After 29 lively rounds, the bee was won by sixth-grader, Presley Reese, daughter of Jeff Reese and Misty Reese.

The first runner-up was fifth-grader, Wyatt Wentz, son of Seth and Jennifer Wentz, and the second runner-up was eighth-grader Alex Enochs, son of Corby and Monica Enochs.

Due to a prior engagement, Presley is unable to attend the regional spelling bee.

First runner-up Wyatt will represent Jackson Center at the regional spelling bee, to be held on March 9, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, in Lima.