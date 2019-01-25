Monster Jam announces partnership with Northwestern

ELLENTON, Fla. — Feld Entertainment and Monster Jam®, recently announced a partnership with the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) and their College of Applied Technologies.

UNOH, located in Lima, is the leader in automotive, diesel, and high-performance industries and has been educating students since 1920 in 50 accredited degree programs.

In 2019, UNOH will become an official sponsor of Monster Jam University – Monster Jam University powered by UNOH. Monster Jam University is a one-of-a-kind facility in Illinois that allows drivers and technicians to learn the necessary skills needed to create jaw-dropping excitement for fans in stadiums and arenas around the world.

“The University of Northwestern Ohio is excited about this new partnership with Monster Jam,” said Dr. Jeffrey A. Jarvis, President of UNOH. “Fans of Monster Jam are passionate about motorsports and so are our students. This partnership will allow fans who are wanting to turn their passion for high performance motorsports into a career at Monster Jam or other organization within the motorsports industry by learning about the world class educational opportunities available at UNOH.”

UNOH offers students who aspire to have a career in professional motorsports, including Monster Jam, a way to realize their dreams. Beginning in 2019, one UNOH student, based on an application process, will have the direct opportunity to take the skills they have learned at UNOH and apply them in the real world by getting a chance to have a driver audition training experience at Monster Jam University. Under training from the watchful eye of 11-time Monster Jam World Champion Tom Meents and a staff of highly-experienced Monster Jam drivers and technicians, the lucky student who attends the training session will gain the tools needed to advance to the next level within Monster Jam.

“I have no one else to thank but UNOH and their determination and drive to get students like me to pursue my dream to work for Monster Jam,” said Austin Spence, 2016 UNOH grad and Monster Jam fleet technician. “I wake up every morning and I’m excited to go to work. I have pictures of when I was a kid with a Grave Digger toy and now I get to travel the world and work on Grave Digger. From high performance drive lines to custom engine building, I couldn’t have asked for a better program at UNOH.”

UNOH is a path to consider for those who strive to be a part of Monster Jam, who currently employs nine UNOH graduates. This partnership will also award 20 scholarships to students who dream of turning their motorsports passions into a career by attending UNOH. Incoming students who have graduated high school in the class of 2019 or prior, or completed a GED in 2019 or prior are encouraged to apply for one of these scholarships.

Get more information at unoh.edu/monsterjam.