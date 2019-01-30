Shumate named Kettlersville Council president

KETTLERSVILLE — On Jan. 1, the Kettlersville Village Council met, discussing a number of topics, including the appointment of a new member, easements for Easy Avenue and South Street, and the nomination of council president.

Councilperson Vickey Greer’s resignation left a vacancy on the council that has not yet been filled. Mayor Eric Kaminsky is still seeking a replacement.

The village attorney met with a municipal engineer from Miami County to discuss easements needed to resolve discrepancies between county records and physical street and property lines. The official maps, which were mostly drawn in the early twentieth century, were not updated to include new streets and buildings, making the evaluation of properties and writing insurance policies more difficult. To resolve the issue, the Kettlersville council determined that easements were needed from the county, and the consultation with the engineer was the first step in the process. As of the time of the meeting, no update was available.

The council appointed members to different committees, with John Shumate named council president, and Randy Wentz being appointed as the zoning officer.

The council reviewed the village’s budget and appropriations for the year.

Lastly, the council was informed that a resident who had been sent a letter asking to clean up their property has done so, and the council did not need to follow up.

By Christopher Bulfinch For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.