Hoying elected Fort Loramie Council president

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie’s Village Council saw the nomination and election of a new council president, regular committee reports, and several ordinances dealing with water and sewer rates and tax collection during its Jan. 14 meeting.

The meeting opened with the nomination and election of Matt Hoying as the council’s president. Hoying’s election was unanimous.

A motion to pay the bills passed unanimously, as did a motion to accept pay-ins.

Three committees made presentations to the meetings, including finance, parks, and streets and sanitation.

The finance committee reported that total receipts were down 7.9 percent from January 2018; the parks committee had ordered new playground equipment; and streets and sanitation had identified cost-saving measures for street lights on Greenback Road.

An ordinance was passed, approving 2019 appropriations, as was an ordinance to establish a $7.50 water improvement fee.

Ordinances also passed to establish a 3 percent annual increase in water and sewer rates, respectively, with council sign-off required every year.

A number of other ordinances were introduced and approved, including one to authorize an agreement between the village and the Ohio Attorney General to collect delinquent taxes, as well as an ordinance to authorize the purchase of lot 667, with this ordinance declared an emergency.

Village employees are now allowed to join the town’s rescue squad.

The council also considered a resolution to authorize the purchase of lot 568 from NSSM on Tower Drive for $51,705.

The measure passed, as did a motion approving a $1 pay raise to Adam Schmiesing for passing his “water test.”

By Christoper Bulfinch For the Sidney Daily News

