Council discusses Revitalization Grant

QUINCY — The Village of Quincy Council met twice in the month of January 2019.

The Council open the meeting on Jan. 8 with discussion of the Revitalization Grant received and some of the projects being planned. This grant has to be completed by August 2019.

The 2018 year was closed and the new year of 2019 was opened. It was determined that Dan Robinson will remain president of Council for 2019.

Council approved temporary appropriations to allow for payment of bills until the final 2019 Permanent Appropriations were completed. The total funds appropriated through February 2019 were $152,190.

Bob Ward will be representing council on the Logan-Union-Champaign County Regional Planning Commission. All Committees will remain the same as 2018.

Council then discussed the Joint Sewer Plant and the need of a part-time employee at the plant as soon as possible. The operation of the Joint Sewer Board was discussed as well as a review of bi ling procedures for reimbursement of operating expenses at the Joint Sewer Plant. Further legal action is being discussed.

The Council went into executive session to discuss personnel issues.

After returning to the regular meeting the Council voted to give a 4 percent pay increase to the village administrator, fiscal officer and joint sewer plant operator. There were no pay increases in 2018 and this averages out to 2 percent per each year.

The village received $652.57 from profits at the Logan County Recycle Center in the village of Quincy. These funds were placed in a miscellaneous fund in the general fund in the village.

Patrolling charges were approved at $35 per hour for 20 hours per month with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. The equipment, fuel, insurance, and vehicle are included in these charges.

Council determine that well No. 2 needs a new pump and cleaning to provide a back up for well No. 4.

Delinquent accounts were reviewed and shut off’s were to be done as soon as possible.

On Jan. 22, 2019, council held their second meeting of the month due to rescheduling due to the January 1, 2019 holiday and maintaining a two week period between meetings. February will bring the meetings back to the first and third Tuesday of each month.

Council was presented with donations of $248 that was used to purchase the annual live Christmas tree from Bell’s Tree Farm. The extra funds were placed in the Christmas Fund within the general fund. A thank you was extended to all those donating to have a live tree.

It was reported that property owners with trees and shrubs next to alleys are the responsibility of property owners. Those shrubs are causing damage to Village equipment while trying to plow snow and maintain the alleys.

There was a report of street lights not working in the village. Miami Valley Lighting maintains the street lights and each pole has a tag with a pole locating number when reporting a problem.

The next meeting will be held Feb. 5, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.