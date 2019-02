ASHLAND — Ashland University recently released its dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester.

Local students named to the list include Sarah Koenig, 2015 graduate of New Bremen High School, who is majoring in dietetics; Brianna Jurosic, 2017 graduate of New Knoxville High School, who is majoring in criminal justice; and Sean Quigley, 2017 graduate of New Knoxville High School, who is majoring in international political science.