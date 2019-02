Hollie Voisard, daughter of Luke and Kim Voisard, of Sidney, and Tristin Freistuhler, son of Bill and Gina Freistuhler, of Sidney, were crowned queen and king during Houston’s homecoming ceremony on Friday, Jan. 25.

