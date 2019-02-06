University of Findlay welcomes locals to campus

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for spring 2019. New students began their studies at UF on Jan. 7.

Local students included in this year’s welcome are Jenna Barlage, of Fort Loramie, who is pursuing a degree in animal science; Gerald Elchert, of Jackson Center, who is pursuing a Master of Arts degree in education; Acacia Freeman, of Sidney, who is pursuing an associate of arts degree in diagnostic medical sonography; and Daria McClung, of New Knoxville, who is pursuing a Master of Science degree in health informatics.