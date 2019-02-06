Botkins sets kindergarten registration for April 4

BOTKINS — Botkins Local School has set scheduled its kindergarten screening date for April 4, 2019. Any child who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2019, will be eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2019-2020 school year. Kindergarten is mandatory by state law.

There will be a change for Botkins Local School in the upcoming year, as we are transitioning to all-day kindergarten. For more details, please contact Superintendent Jeff McPheron, at 937-693-4241.

Screening will be held on Thursday, April 4, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., in the gym. An adult must accompany each child and children need to be present during the entire scheduled session, which will last approximately an hour to an hour and a half.

It is necessary to have students registered, complete with copies of the birth certificate, shot record, social security card, registration form, along with custody papers and open enrollment forms, if applicable, by March 29.

Registration forms may be picked up in the office at your convenience and should be returned by March 29 for scheduling.

For more information or questions, please call 693-4241, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., any week day.