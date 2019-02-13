Midwest Electric members donate $11k to local agencies

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric recently donated $11,020 to 10 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund.

Since the program started in 1998, the Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund has provided $1,064,059 to 889 area projects.

The latest recipients of grants include:

• New Knoxville Fire Department — $2,000 for rescue equipment.

• Minster Fire Department — $2,000 to replace malfunctioning thermal camera.

• Capabilities Charitable Fund of Auglaize County — $1,920 to assist in payment for individuals to attend Arts Place Program.

• Lima Samaritan House — $1,500 to purchase three security cameras.

• Apollo Education Center of Allen County — $1,000 for a ventilation saw for training program.

• Shanes Crossing Historical Society of Mercer County — $1,000.

• Auglaize County Historical Society — $500 for memorial tribute for Apollo 11 anniversary and Neil Armstrong.

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members’ monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the fund.

A board of trustees, composed of cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.

Individuals or organizations can obtain an application by contacting Midwest Electric at 1-800-962-3830, or by visiting www.midwestrec.com; click on My Community, then Community Connection Fund.