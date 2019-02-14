Clancy named Go Red for Women chairperson

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Division of the American Heart Association has named Mikki Clancy, chief operating officer of Miami Valley Hospital, as the 2019 Go Red for Women chairperson.

Clancy, a resident of Springboro, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Science from Vanderbilt University and an MBA in Technology Management from the University of Phoenix.

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where she served as a commissioned officer for four years, Clancy has held numerous professional positions in business technology and information systems, joining Premier Health as a senior systems specialist in 1994. She was named system vice president and chief information officer in 2002 and chief operating officer of Miami Valley Hospital in 2013. In her current role, she leads the operations of the region’s only Level I trauma center.

“The Go Red for Women movement is important to me because I know women are at greater risk to develop heart disease,” Clancy said. “The American Heart Association’s mission of being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives aligns perfectly with our mission at Premier Health. I look forward to leading this campaign and encourage everyone to join us in the fight against heart disease in women.”

The 2019 campaign culminates with the Go Red for Women Luncheon, to be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Sinclair Community College Ponitz Center.

For tickets and more information, call 937-401-4868, or log on to DaytonGoRed.heart.org.

Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health. The local cause sponsor is Premier Health.