Anna Local High School hosts Science Day

ANNA — Earlier this month, the Shelby County Science Day was held at Anna Local High School for Shelby County students in grades five through 12. Twenty-five students completed science research projects and presented their findings to area professionals, researchers, and educators.

This event offered students a venue that promotes the development of creative thinking, research and writing skills, and career motivation toward the sciences, all in one program.

Project topics may be in biology, chemistry, botany, space and earth sciences, computers, zoology, microbiology, biochemistry, physics, engineering, mathematics, medicine and health, and behavioral and social science.

Thirteen students received the highest rating of “superior.” From Anna Local High School, this included McKenzie Bertsch, Christian Klinker, Brianna Holtzapple, Taylor Kauffmann, Emma Meyer, Hannah Shoemaker, Jake Kovacs, Isaac Rindler, Molly Batchelder, Ethan Huecker, Jacob Osborne, Ben Schmitmeyer, and Sierra Williama.

These students are eligible to compete at the Upper Miami Valley District Science Day held at Edison State Community College on March 9.

Students receiving a superior rating at the district competition may go on to the state contest held at The Ohio State University in May.

Event sponsors donated awards and gift certificates in an amount totaling nearly $1,700.

The “Title Sponsor” was Emerson. Additional sponsors included Cargill, Premier Health, Dayton Society of Natural History, and Anna Local High School.

Area professionals and community members volunteered to judge the projects, aided by area science teachers.

Anna High School student McKenzie Bertsch was awarded the grand prize of $200.

Christian Klinker was second, and the team of Brianna Holtzapple and Taylor Kauffmann placed third. Each project was awarded $100.

The Emerson Topic Category Awards included:

• Behavioral and Social Sciences: first place ($100) to Ashleigh Jurosic; second place ($50) to Brandon Hemsworth

• Medicine and Health: first place ($100) to Brianna Holtzapple and Taylor Kauffmann; second place ($50) to Emma Meyer.

• Chemistry, Microbiology, and Animal Science: first place ($100) to Ethan Huecker; second place ($50) to Lauren Stephens.

• Material Science and Environmental Science: first place ($100) to McKenzie Bertsch; second place ($50) to Isaac Rindler.

• Mechanical Engineering and Physics: first place ($100) Christian Klinker; second place ($50) to Jake Kovacs.

The Cargill Award in Plant Science ($50) was awarded to Hannah Shoemaker; the Cargill Award for Best Presentation of Data ($100) went to Sierra Williams, and the Cargill Award for Best Abstract ($100) went to Emma Meyer.

Molly Batchelder won the drawing for a one-year Family Membership to the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton, which is a $115 value.

For any questions about the science fair program, contact Dr. Martin E. English, 1470 W. Main Street, Tipp City, call 667-3217, or email info@ohioumvsd.com.