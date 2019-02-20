Auglaize Co. Historical Society seeks museum guides

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society will host training days this month for potential new docents (guides) at its Mooney Museum, in St. Marys, and Wapakoneta Museum.

Trainings will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., for those who wish to volunteer at the Mooney Museum, 226 S. Main St., St. Marys, and on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., for the Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main St., Wapakoneta.

Docents are asked to commit to assist a minimum of once every two months to ensure that the museums are open and accessible to the public. The museums will be open, at minimum, on the second and fourth Sundays of the month, from 1 to 4 p.m., beginning in March.

“We’d love to have both our museums open more days—especially weekdays—for the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 in 2019,” said Auglaize County administrator Rachel Barber. “We hope that local residents will step forward for this opportunity to welcome guests to our communities and help them discover our unique and important history.”

Those who have thought about volunteering for the county historical society are encouraged to take a look and learn more about these available positions. Training will last about 90 minutes. Call 419-738-9328, or email auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net, for more information.