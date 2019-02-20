Botkins BOE accepts $2k donation

BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education accepted a donation of $2,000 from the Community Club during its regular February meeting. The donation will be used for scholarships.

The Louise Sheets committee reported that awards would be going out soon. The Boosters committee reported an estimate of a $23,000 to $24,000 profit from the Night at the Races.

In other business, the board approved the book fees for the 2019-2020 school year as presented, with no increase to fees; hired Jeanie Bergman as a substitute for the cafeteria; recognized indoor track for the 2019 season; and approved a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission, authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying to the county auditor.