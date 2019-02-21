Russia to host Special Olympics basketball game

RUSSIA — Russia Local School will host a Special Olympics basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 24, in the Claire C. Naveau Gymnasium.

The Shelby County Special Olympics basketball team will face off against the Russia boys and girls JV team.

Doors will open at 2:30 p.m., with the game beginning at 3 p.m.

Free pizza will be provided to all volunteers.

For any questions, please contact Shelby County Special Olympics event coordinator Mark Harrod, at 726-8564, or Russia athletic director Amber Cordonnier, at 526-3156.