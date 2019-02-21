New Knoxville industrial park to expand

NEW KNOXVILLE — During its Feb. 13 meeting, the New Knoxville Village Council entered into two agreements that would expand use of the village’s industrial park.

Council also elected their new president and added two new firemen.

Council authorized Mayor Greg Leffel to enter into an agreement with Advanced Machine Solutions to use 4.4 acres of property in the village’s industrial park. The company says the building they plan to construct will have expansion capabilities.

The machine tooling company’s website lists their services as CNC precision machined parts, assembly services, production tooling, engineering and quality inspection.

Council also authorized Village Administrator Rex Katterheinrich to work with Choice One Engineering to create plans to extend Buckeye Drive in the village industrial park. The street expansion is anticipated to be done in the summer of 2019.

This extension is intended to add more property frontage. Katterheinrich said that the village still has approximately 24 acres in the industrial park available for other development.

Council discussed the possibility of using a 2021 Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) grant to possibly carry out improvements on West Bremen Street, between Laura and West streets, after hearing a report from council member Carolyn Bock about an OPWC meeting she attended last week.

Also, council swore in Teresa Dowling and Trent Mullins as new firemen and elected council member Mark Howe as council president.

Second readings were approved for annexation of Crown Equipment 1.5 acre property across from the Neil Armstrong Airport, and annexation of the Starr-Wicker property next to the village park.

A first reading was approved for annexation of the Billy E. and Edith P. Henschen property next to the airport.

A resolution to have the Ohio Attorney General’s office collect delinquent income tax in the village had its second reading.

An emergency ordinance was approved to increase appropriation in the general fund account from $15,000 to $45,000. The action was necessary when utility income was inadvertently deposited into the tax income fund.

The next village council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.