Grand Lake Health System to hold health fair

CELINA — Grand Lake Health System will present the Winter Health Fair on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Auglaize Mercer Family YMCA, state Route 703, Celina.

The health fair will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., and will offer various free health screenings, such as osteoporosis, blood pressure, Dermascan, glucose, hearing, flexibility, spinal, balance, hearing, and body composition.

Additionally, information and representatives will be on site from the Grand Lake Sleep Center, New Day Pain Management, Medical Imaging, Grand Lake Home Health & Hospice, Advance Directives, JTDMH Birthing Center, Nutrition Education, Organ Donations, Family Audiology, Celina Manor, Clear Passage Geriatric Psych, West Central Ohio Podiatry, MOR Rehab, Foot & Ankle Center, Mercer County Council on Aging, and Mercer County Help Me Grow.

Free chair mini-massages, face painting, and refreshments will be available. No pre-registration is required.

A variety of blood tests will be available at nominal fees as follows:

• Complete Blood Count, $15

• Hemoglobin A1C for Diabetics, $25

• Chemistry Panel – includes glucose, $25

• PSA Screening, $40

• Thyroid Screening, $40

• Total Iron, $15

• Lipid Cardiovascular Risk Assessment, $20

• C-Reactive Protein (high sensitivity), $25

For more information on the health fair and/or blood tests, contact Jenni Miller, community outreach coordinator, at 419-394-6132, or jenmiller@jtdmh.org.